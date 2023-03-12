Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

