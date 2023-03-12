Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $31.26 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.26 or 0.00151483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $21.29 million and $928,168.53 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

