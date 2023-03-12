Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 368,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,943. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

