Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $15.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,034. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.