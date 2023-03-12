Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 95,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,543. Hammer Technology has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Hammer Technology
