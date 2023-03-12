Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 95,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,543. Hammer Technology has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Hammer Technology

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

