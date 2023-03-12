H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 1,587,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,181.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $14.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

