GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.18 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $188,073.44 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

