GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.45 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and $62.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004129 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

