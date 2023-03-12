Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRGSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

