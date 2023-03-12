GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GreenShift Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GERS remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. GreenShift has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.