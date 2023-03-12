Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.10

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.10 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.97). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($0.97), with a volume of 742,984 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £406.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.01.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.