Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, Bloom Burton Forecasts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenbrook TMS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.79. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
