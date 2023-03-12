Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 93.0% in February

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of CBULF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 13,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.89.
Gratomic Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.