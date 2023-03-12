Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 93.0% in February

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of CBULF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 13,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

