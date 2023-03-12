Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.60) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Grand City Properties stock opened at €8.65 ($9.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.01 and its 200 day moving average is €10.11. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a one year high of €20.14 ($21.43).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

