Graham Holdings Co Increases Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Graham Holdings Co raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the period. PubMatic makes up 3.0% of Graham Holdings Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Graham Holdings Co’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $778,622. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $680.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.30.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

