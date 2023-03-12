Got Guaranteed Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146,374.80 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $146,374.80 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00438942 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.56 or 0.29669599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

