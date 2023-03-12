Goldfinch Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $256,660.61 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,873,245 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

