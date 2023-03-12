Golden Goose Market Cap Reaches $47,328.18 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $47,328.18 and approximately $2,608.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00432622 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,025.85 or 0.29242371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

