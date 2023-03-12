Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

About Gogo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

