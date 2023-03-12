Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of GOGO opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
