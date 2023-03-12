Gode Chain Trading Up 15.1% This Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $270,621.50 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

