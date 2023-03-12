GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.26. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 628,664 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $697,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $196,959.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,881,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,571,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,101 and have sold 898,192 shares valued at $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

