Globalstar, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.
Globalstar Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after purchasing an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,318,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 395,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.