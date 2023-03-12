Globalstar, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after purchasing an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,318,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 395,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

