Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

