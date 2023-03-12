Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.