Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Down 59.6% in February

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Social Media ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 27,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $45.60.

