Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

