Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SUB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 723,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,999. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

