Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 7,454 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

