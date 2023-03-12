Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 604 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.1% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,857,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.31. 4,730,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.