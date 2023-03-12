Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

NYSE DE traded down $25.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

