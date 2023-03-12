Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 1.74% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,035,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 830,134 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,613,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 597,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000.

CGGR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 1,250,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

