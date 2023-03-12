Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 8,961 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,090 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

