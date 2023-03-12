George Weston Limited (WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on April 1st

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

George Weston Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$164.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.23. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$138.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

