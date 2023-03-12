Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genprex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Genprex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Genprex Stock Down 10.8 %

About Genprex

GNPX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 658,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.30.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

