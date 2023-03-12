Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Genesco’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.

Genesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Genesco stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Genesco by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genesco

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

