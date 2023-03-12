Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Genesco’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.
Genesco Stock Up 1.3 %
Genesco stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Genesco by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.