General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Price Performance

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

