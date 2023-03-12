General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 3.4 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

