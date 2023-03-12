Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of C$276.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 4.10. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Gear Energy

Gear Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$83,728.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at C$551,127.15. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,099 shares in the company, valued at C$238,141.10. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at C$551,127.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $324,249. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

