GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 52 week high of €44.52 ($47.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.04 and its 200-day moving average is €37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

