GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $494.40 million and $1.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00021844 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00224144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,719.45 or 0.99109521 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003057 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.61933143 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,481,528.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.