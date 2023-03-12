Galxe (GAL) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006980 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and $12.40 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

