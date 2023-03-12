FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lowered by Analyst

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.71. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $846.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,860,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 353,337 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

