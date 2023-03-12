fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Down 8.7 %

FUBO stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $67,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.