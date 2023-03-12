freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 450.7% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 450.7% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of freenet stock remained flat at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.38.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

