Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) & Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) Critical Analysis

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Aceragen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.12) -0.21 Aceragen $49,000.00 322.55 $98.09 million ($5.44) -0.79

Analyst Recommendations

Aceragen has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Aceragen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Aceragen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.36%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Aceragen.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Aceragen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -101.38% -67.17% Aceragen N/A -68.74% -34.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Aceragen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Aceragen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aceragen beats Freeline Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

