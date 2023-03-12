Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $655,434.30 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00009566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

