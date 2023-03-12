Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

