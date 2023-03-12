Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $902.33 million and $27.82 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

