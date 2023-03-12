Flare Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $352.65 million and $10.14 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00432715 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,005.20 or 0.29248683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,227,454,144 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03187374 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $11,443,626.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.