First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,328. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.