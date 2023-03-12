First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,328. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
