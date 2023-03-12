First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 1,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.